 Skip to main content

OnePlus 12 set for December 4 launch amid the brand’s 10-year anniversary

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Nov 20 2023 - 12:40 pm PT
0 Comments
oneplus 12 design update

The OnePlus 12 is right around the corner, with the flagship set for launch on December 4 as a part of the brand’s 10-year anniversary celebration.

OnePlus was founded by Pete Lau and Carl Pei (who now leads Nothing) in December of 2013, which is coming up on 10 years. Of course, that’s not the anniversary of the brand’s first product, the OnePlus One, as that made it to market in April of the following year.

In celebration of that anniversary, OnePlus will be hosting the announcement of the OnePlus 12 on December 4, 2023.

OnePlus announced the date on Weibo where it also said (translated) the device would be the “flagship of the decade.” A December launch was previously rumored, and pushes the schedule up by a month compared to the OnePlus 11’s reveal.

A picture included with the announcement sees Pete Lau not-so-ironically standing in front of the 12 on a clock, with 10 behind him. It’s a fun little teaser.

However, this is only a launch for China. OnePluis has been hosting global launches for its flagship phones for the past two years, and there’s no word on when that might be this time around. Last year, the OnePlus 11 launched in China in January, only to make it to the global market in February. So, if OnePlus is launching the 12 in China in December, it seems reasonable to expect a global launch sometime in January.

The OnePlus 12 is expected to bring a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, a new camera, and the return of wireless charging among other upgrades.

More on OnePlus 12:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

OnePlus

OnePlus

Known for its tagline "Never Settle," OnePlus ma…
OnePlus 12

OnePlus 12

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.