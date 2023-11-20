OnePlus 12 set for December 4 launch amid the brand’s 10-year anniversary

The OnePlus 12 is right around the corner, with the flagship set for launch on December 4 as a part of the brand’s 10-year anniversary celebration.

OnePlus was founded by Pete Lau and Carl Pei (who now leads Nothing) in December of 2013, which is coming up on 10 years. Of course, that’s not the anniversary of the brand’s first product, the OnePlus One, as that made it to market in April of the following year.

In celebration of that anniversary, OnePlus will be hosting the announcement of the OnePlus 12 on December 4, 2023.

OnePlus announced the date on Weibo where it also said (translated) the device would be the “flagship of the decade.” A December launch was previously rumored, and pushes the schedule up by a month compared to the OnePlus 11’s reveal.

A picture included with the announcement sees Pete Lau not-so-ironically standing in front of the 12 on a clock, with 10 behind him. It’s a fun little teaser.

However, this is only a launch for China. OnePluis has been hosting global launches for its flagship phones for the past two years, and there’s no word on when that might be this time around. Last year, the OnePlus 11 launched in China in January, only to make it to the global market in February. So, if OnePlus is launching the 12 in China in December, it seems reasonable to expect a global launch sometime in January.

The OnePlus 12 is expected to bring a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, a new camera, and the return of wireless charging among other upgrades.

