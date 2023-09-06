OnePlus 12 might have a less ugly camera module, updated renders suggest

The OnePlus 12 is set to make its debut later this year in what’s expected to be a familiar overall design, but new renders suggest that the camera module could look even more similar to the brand’s previous releases.

When the OnePlus 12 first leaked back in July, the design was pretty similar to the look established by the OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10T, and OnePlus 11, featuring a curved glass back with a large circular camera module to the top left. While early versions had some structural issues, it’s been an overall nice design.

According to @OnLeaks and MySmartPrice, though, the renders we saw in July (from @OnLeaks) weren’t fully accurate to the device as it’s being developed today. That boils down mostly to a change to the camera module. The OnePlus 12 is expected to be the brand’s first with a periscope camera lens, and in earlier renders, that was depicted with a large rectangular cutout under the other two sensors.

Frankly, it didn’t look great.

Updated renders based on pictures of a “pre-production unit” of the OnePlus 12 show the third camera lens now in a circular shape just like the other two but with a blank space making up the fourth circle in the module. While it’s a bit of an odd look, it’s certainly more attractive than the previous leak.

Beyond that, the design appears overall unchanged, with the same centered hole-punch, shape, and design. The OnePlus 12 is expected to launch in December, first in China.

