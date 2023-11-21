 Skip to main content

Google Meet can now detect when you physically raise your hand

Avatar for Abner Li  | Nov 21 2023 - 1:28 pm PT
Announced earlier this year, Google Meet is now leveraging gesture detection when you physically raise your hand to trigger the corresponding indicator.

Currently, “Raise hand” is a button in the bottom toolbar that lets people know when you have something to say. It’s especially useful for Q&A sessions and other moderation.

Google Meet on the web can now recognize when you do that in front of the camera. You have to keep your hand up for a moment until a “Raising your hand” progress bar is completed. 

It’s recommended that you keep your hand “away from your face and body.” Meanwhile, Meet is contextual enough to turn off gesture detection when you’re the active speaker. It will resume after that.

This feature is toggled off by default and can be enabled from More options > Reactions > Hand Raise Gesture. It’s similar to how Google Camera in Pixel phones can start a selfie timer when you raise your palm.

Google is rolling out Meet’s hand raise gesture over the coming weeks, and it’s currently just for enterprise accounts: 

  • Available for Google Workspace Business Plus, Business Standard, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Starter, Education Plus, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade customers, and Google Workspace Individual subscribers

