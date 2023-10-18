 Skip to main content

Google Meet portrait touch-ups apply eye effects, complexion smoothing

Avatar for Abner Li  | Oct 18 2023 - 2:49 pm PT
Portrait touch-ups are the latest Google Meet filter and are meant to “lightly touch up your appearance from the green room before joining or during the meeting.”

Google Meet is offering two portrait touch-ups:

  • Subtle: very light complexion smoothing, under eye lightening and eye whitening.
  • Smoothing: slightly more complexion smoothing, under eye lightening and eye whitening.

Google imagines these tweaks as being useful when “you’ve just come back from the gym, are recovering from a cold, or are jet lagged.” Meant to “help you feel your best,” these visual tweaks are said to be a highly-requested feature.

…we hope that by providing the ability to lightly enhance their appearance, they will feel more comfortable and confident with how they appear during video calls.

Google did not share any examples today of how this looks.

This is rolling out starting today on mobile (Android and iOS) before coming to the web by the end of 2023. It’s only available to paid Workspace accounts, including the Individual tier:

  • Available to Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, Teaching & Learning Upgrade, Google One and Google Workspace Individual 
  • Not available to users with personal Google Accounts

