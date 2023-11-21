Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE/+ from $399, TicWatch Pro 5 $245, Sonos sale, more

All of the deals today ahead of Black Friday are headlined by some early offers on Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S9 FE/+, which start from $399 lows. There’s also a new all-time low on the TicWatch Pro 5 at $245, as well as this ongoing Sonos Black Friday sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S9 FE/+ start from $399

Amazon is now offering the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE for $399 shipped. This is the lowest price ever and applies to the 128GB model. It’s one of the first-ever discounts on the recent debut and clocks in with $50 in savings from the usual $449 price tag. We last saw the 256GB model on sale before, so those scoring the entry-level model are looking at the second drop on top of a new low. The elevated storage capacity model is on sale, too, now arriving at $469 from its usual $520 going rate. This is an extra $19 under our previous mention. Our hands-on report offers a better idea of what to expect.

Samsung just launched its new Galaxy Tab S9 FE as a more affordable alternative to its flagship tablets. The whole experience comes powered by an Exynos 1380 chip and supplemented by 6GB of RAM and 128GB or more of onboard SSD storage. An S Pen is included in the box for taking advantage of its 10.9-inch screen for digital artistry and far more.

TicWatch Pro 5 now drops to new $245 all-time low

The official Mobvoi Amazon storefront now offers its latest TicWatch Pro 5 Wear OS Smartwatch for $245. This is $105 off the usual $350 price tag and marks a new all-time low. Today’s offer is still one of the first chances to save since a release earlier in the summer while beating our previous mention by an extra $35. We also just recently took a hands-on look at what to expect from the latest from Mobvoi, walking away positively in our review.

The new TicWatch Pro 5 makes a name for itself not only as one of the latest Wear OS smartwatches to hit the scene but also as a device with a pretty notable battery life of two full days per charge. From there, you’re also looking at a rotating crown added in to flank the 48mm OLED display. Everything runs off of the new Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chip, with all of the expected health monitoring tech making the cut alongside highlights of heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking, as well as the ability to keep tabs on blood oxygen levels and more.

Sonos Black Friday sale goes live

Sonos is launching its big Black Friday sale as we head into the weekend. The savings today arrive on just about everything the brand sells, including its popular home theater packages, sound bars, standalone AirPlay 2 speakers, and even portable offerings. Easily, the star of the show this year is on the all-new Era 100 Speaker. This is the very first chance to save at $199, dropping from its usual $249 price tag in the process. It’s also matched at Crutchfield. We haven’t seen a discount on this new release since launching earlier in the year, and now Black Friday is living up to the hype by offering a new all-time low.

The new Sonos Era 100 arrives as its entry-level speaker. But there really is hardly anything about this release that can be considered basic. It features a pair of internal tweeters to go alongside three class-D amplifiers, all of which enables stereo playback from just a single one of these Era 100 speakers. The speaker has all the expected Sonos smart tech, like AirPlay 2, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and Trueplay tuning. We fully break down the whole experience over in our coverage.

Roborock kicks off Black Friday savings event

Roborock makes some of our favorite robotic vacuums, and that’s even more true now that the best discounts of the year are live. As it tends to do every year, the company has launched a Black Friday sale across all of its latest models, helping you clean up the mess of the holidays. There are deep discounts on everything from new flagship models to entry-level autonomous cleaning solutions and everything in between.

Wrap up some new smart home gear with Aqara deals

Black Friday is the perfect time to upgrade your Assistant smart home, as Aqara and its 9to5-favorite accessories are getting in on the savings. This year, we’re tracking some of the best discounts yet across the company’s lineup of Zigbee hubs, smart sensors, and tons of other gear for your Assistant setup. There are quite a few notable offers, but everything is down to its lowest price of the year.

Motion Sensor P1: $17 (Reg. $25)

Presence Sensor FP2: $62 (Reg. $83)

Door and Window Sensor P2: $21 (Reg. $30)

Water Leak sensor: $14 (Reg. $19)

Keeping your home clean during the holidays can be a nearly impossible feat sometimes, but Eureka is stepping in to help with the cause. Right now, you can shop some of its most popular vacuums – of both the robotic and stick varieties – each of which is down to the best prices of the year. All of these discounts will be live through Thanksgiving week and can be found right here.

