Report: Galaxy S24 will release on January 30 following mid-month launch

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 series, the latest in its flagship Galaxy S series, has apparently been confirmed for a release date of January 30, 2024, for general sale, a couple of weeks following the Unpacked launch event.

So far, we’ve heard quite a bit about Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series, including that it will revert back to splitting models between Snapdragon and Exynos chips and that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will have a flat display, much like how Google shifted from curved to flat with the latest Pixel 8 Pro model.

Samsung plans to have its Galaxy Unpacked event in San Jose, California, which puts it right in the backyard of both Google and Apple’s headquarters to bring it closer to the competition and companionship it’s formed with each company. That event will reportedly occur on January 17, which has supposedly been confirmed by Samsung according to Korean media outlet TheElec. Previously, rumors claimed a January 18 date for the launch.

Samsung apparently confirmed that “sales will also begin immediately” following the announcement of the Galaxy S24 series, which includes the Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra and refers to the pre-order period.

In this case, it seems “immediately” would be right after the event. The report, which has been machine-translated, seems to point to pre-orders in Korea beginning on January 19, until January 25.

It was further mentioned that the Galaxy S24 series would see a January 30 release date, at least in Korea.

There’s no mention of how that would play out in the US, though, but Samsung’s dates typically line up within a day or so between regions. The delay in pre-ordering for Korea could mean that the general sale begins a day or two earlier in the US, but what’s more likely is that Samsung will put the Galaxy S24 up for public sale on January 30 for buyers worldwide.

Last year, Samsung made the Galaxy S23 series available for pre-order in the US on February 1 immediately after the Unpacked launch event. But prior to that, reservations were made available so users could take advantage of higher trade-in values and credits. That would presumably follow this year as well.

Samsung hasn’t unveiled any details regarding the phone itself or the event other than the location and date. It’s likely more rumors will appear as it gets closer to that January 17 date, which comes just days after the conclusion of CES 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

