Roborock offers up to $400 off its smart robotic cleaning systems for Black Friday

Roborock delivers a complete range of intelligent cleaning bots, from more entry-level solutions right up to flagship all-in-one life helpers and everything in between. And now that Black Friday season has arrived, everything is getting much more affordable. Landing with as much as $400 in savings across just about every model in the lineup, Roborock’s Black Friday sale is the best time to give the gift of autonomous cleaning or just to update your own setup at a discount. Pricing kicks off from $360 and you’ll find all of the details on the Roborock Black Friday sale down below.

Roborock QRevo – Flagship features without the premium price tag

Roborock’s QRevo robotic vacuum and mop is carrying one of this year’s highlight Black Friday deals, coming in at $220 off the going rate. You can now score the QRevo at $680 shipped, down from the regular $900 price tag for one of the lowest prices of the year.

Boasting 5,500Pa suction power and 200RPM spinning mops, the QRevo provides an intelligent cleaning experience with Reactive Obstacle Avoidance and PreciSense LiDAR Navigation with 3D Mapping to ensure a thorough and autonomous cleaning experience. This vac can detect and avoid potential hazards so it doesn’t get hung up on corners or a pair of shoes, features auto mop lifting so the carpets don’t get wet, and users can even add furniture and floor materials to the 3D maps on the app for “accurate and customized cleaning.”

It also cuts down on the dirty work associated with other robotic vacuums – you don’t have to clean it, empty it, or fill up the tank – it does it all on its own. The multifunction dock the QRevo ships with will not only empty the vacuum’s dust bin for up to 7 weeks and fill its water tank for you, but it will also wash the mop heads and use hot air drying to ensure there’s no mold build up.

Roborock S7 Max Ultra – Advanced mopping and vacuuming

Another notable offer that delivers a total hands-free cleaning experience is on the 5,500Pa Roborock S7 Max Ultra. This model offers next level cleaning at a price that would normally run you $1,300, but for Black Friday you can bring one home for $950 shipped.

The S7 Max Ultra dock will also empty the dust bin, clean the mop heads, fill the tank, and dries it all down for you, but it also self-cleans the bottom of the dock and features a slightly more advanced VibraRise System that can “remove dried stains 20% more effectively than traditional robot mopping.”

All of the same smart features and obstacle avoidance tech are in place here as well – users can leverage the companion app to set custom no-go zones, start targeted cleaning jobs, set schedules so the floors are clean when you arrive home, and access multi-level 3D maps as well.

Roborock S8 Pro Ultra – A truly intelligent life helper

But if your looking for the top-of-the-line, all-in-one setup, the $400 price drop on the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra is where it’s at. This model is seeing the deepest deal of all in this year’s Black Friday event, dropping from $1,600 down to $1,200 shipped.

The most powerful of the robotic cleaners in the 2023 Roborock Black Friday event, the S8 Pro Ultra is an all-in-one life helper that features everything the previous two models bring to the table, including advanced mapping and LiDAR navigation, voice control, and smartphone customizations, but it takes it up a notch from there.

A more powerful 6,000Pa suction system with a DuoRoller Riser Brush is joined by an even more advanced VibraRise 2.0 mopping system that can cover more of the floor space in one go with high-speed scrubbing that can tackle everything from everyday mopping tasks and wet spills to tough dried-on stains and more.

Roborock Dyad Pro – 17,000Pa of self-cleaning suction power

And when you need some serious suction power, something no robotic vacuum can produce, you need the Roborock Dyad Pro upright wet/dry vacuum. And you can now land one at $350 for Black Friday, which is $100 under the regular $450 price tag.

Able to tackle stains, spills, and tough vacuuming tasks unlike any of the completely autonomous cleaning bots, the Roborock Dyad Pro delivers a whopping 17,000Pa suction power that can handle both wet and dry messes by way of the DirTect Smart Sensor – the unit is able to detect the dirt concentration laying in wait and will automatically make the adjustments needed to ensure the job gets done.

But it’s not just about power when it comes to this upright wet/dry vacuum, arguably the best feature here is the self-cleaning action. We can certainly appreciate the 17,000Pa suction, but the ability to completely self-clean the vacuum at the touch of button is a major one. Every vacuum needs to be cleaned out at some point or other, a job just about no one wants to do, but the Dyad Pro will do it all for you – it will both clean itself and dry everything down whenever you need it to.

More Roborock Black Friday deals:

Roborock Q5+ $400 (Reg. $700)

(Reg. $700) Roborock Q7Max+ $500 (Reg. $870)

(Reg. $870) Roborock S8 $599 (Reg. $749)

(Reg. $749) Roborock Q8Max+ $600 (Reg. $820)