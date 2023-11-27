Get pCloud’s 5TB of lifetime cloud storage + password manager for 85% off

In today’s modern web, we’re all using cloud storage, and we should all be using a password manager. But the monthly cost of those subscriptions can quickly add up. That’s why pCloud’s Black Friday sale is so compelling, as you can lock in a 3-in-1 bundle of cloud storage, a password manager, and a file encryption tool for a whopping 85% off.

Until November 27 – so this is your last chance – pCloud is offering a huge discount on its 3-in-1 lifetime bundle. For one Black Friday price, you get can lifetime access to 5TB of cloud storage. That on its own is a big cost-saver, as a comparable 5TB cloud storage plan from Google One comes in at $25/month, or $250 per year.

5TB of cloud storage is also a huge figure, and enough to handle a lot of data. Whether it’s documents, photos, or videos, you’d be hard-pressed to need 5TB of cloud storage for years and years to come, which means you can really ensure you have plenty of space available for the future.

That already makes this bundle a good deal, as you can get the 5TB of cloud storage for $599, which is down from the usual pricing of over $2,800. Thrown in on top of that, though, you get two additional tools.

Firstly, you get access to pCloud Encryption, which allows you to protect your files while they’re backed up in the cloud. pCloud’s client-side encryption ensures that only you can decrypt and use your files, with even pCloud itself unable to access the files. This tool is usually $575 for lifetime access, which is almost as much as the whole bundle costs.

Finally, there’s pCloud Pass, which is a cloud-based password manager. Like other online password managers, the service allows you to generate and store passwords for various services securely and access them across devices, complete with autofill support for quick login. pCloud Pass Premium allows you to store unlimited passwords, and would usually run $595 for lifetime access, but, with this deal, is essentially a freebie on top of the cloud storage.

This is also, notably, the first time pCloud is offering all three of its services in one bundle like this (and comes right as the company is celebrating its 10th anniversary), so it’s a great time to get in on what is a killer deal for backing up and protecting your online life.

If you just want to jump in on some lifetime cloud storage, pCloud is also running big discounts on its 500GB, 2TB, and 10TB plans starting at $139.

Either way, though, you’ll need to act fast. As mentioned, this is the last chance to get in on the deal as pCloud’s bundle will no longer be available as of November 27!

You can sign up and learn more on pCloud’s website.