Google Play opens 2023 voting for best new Android app and game

As the year winds down, Google Play has opened voting for the 2023 Users’ Choice Awards. You can select the best new Android app and game, as well as book.
As always, it starts with the Users’ Choice App — “Which of this year’s new apps do you love the most?” — with 10 nominees. AI is a big theme, while the presence of Threads is not surprising. Artifact (from the Instagram cofounders) breaking through is rather interesting.
- Bumble For Friends: Meet IRL
- ChatGPT
- Artifact: Feed Your Curiosity
- AI Chatbot – Nova
- Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies
- AI Mirror: AI Art Photo Editor
- Character AI: AI-Powered Chat
- Threads, an Instagram app
- Reelsy Reel Maker Video Editor
- Voidpet Garden: Mental Health
There are also 10 titles for Users’ Choice Game (“Which of this year’s new games do you love the most?”):
- Street Fighter Duel – Idle RPG
- Mighty DOOM
- The Lord of the Rings: Heroes
- MONOPOLY GO!
- Viking Rise
- Aether Gazer
- Farlight 84
- Honkai: Star Rail
- Cat Snack Bar: Cat Food Tycoon
- Arena Breakout
Lastly, the Users’ Choice Book — “Which of this year’s new books do you love the most?” — category has returned:
- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Light Novel) Vol. 21
- Spare
- Night Angel Nemesis
- Overlord, Vol. 15 (light novel)
- Identity
- A Soul of Ash and Blood
- Tress of the Emerald Sea
- Fourth Wing
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime 21
- Light Bringer
While logged into your Google Account, you can vote in the Play Store – voting ends on November 14, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT. You can see past winners here: 2022, 2021, 2020, and 2019.
