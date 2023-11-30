Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6 allegedly adopting bigger outer displays

The Galaxy Z Fold series has always favored a thinner front display, which results in an inner display with an ideal aspect ratio. Recent reports indicate that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 will feature a bigger outer display over the last generation.

In its current form, Samsung’s latest book-style foldable has a front cover display that reaches 6.2-inches and comes in at an aspect ratio of 23.1:9, which is a bit extreme. Compared to something like the Google Pixel Fold, the Z Fold 5’s display feels thin and can be difficult to get used to using.

The general consensus on the 9to5Google team has always been split, with some, like Ben Schoon, loving a thinner front screen while I personally have found it to be too thin.

A recent report from analyst Ross Young claims that both the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 will house larger outer displays over their respective previous generations. The details on the Flip 6 are specific, with the outer display reportedly expected to sit at around 3.9 inches. As for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, there are no specifics to lay down, just a vague statement regarding a larger cover display.

If true, this is rather big news for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 in particular. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 had a good-sized front display, though widening the phone could result in a better inner screen aspect ratio, which could be beneficial as the Flip’s inner display is rather tall and narrow. A bigger panel would also outpace the Motorola Razr+, which has a 3.6-inch display to the Flip 5’s 3.4-inch panel.

Not much else about the Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Flip 6 is known, other than the Fold 6 reportedly coming with thinner bezels and an overall thinner depth profile. In combination with a larger outer display, the Fold 6 could finally pack an ideal size and look that a lot of users would prefer over the current design, but how that will turn out remains to be seen.