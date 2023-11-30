OnePlus 10 Pro starts getting its stable Android 14 update

OnePlus is starting to bring Android 14 to a second device, with OnePlus 10 Pro now getting the update.

Confirmed by users on OnePlus’ forums, OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14 is now rolling out to the OnePlus 10 Pro in India. But, not only is this a regionally limited update, but it also seems to, so far, only be heading to users who were in the Open Beta.

For eligible users, the update weighs in just shy of 800 MB.

So far, OnePlus hasn’t offered any timeline for when all OnePlus 10 Pro users will get Android 14, but it’s seemingly not that far off. The OnePlus 10T would also be likely to follow, but there’s no timeline for that either.

Interestingly, there’s no word yet on when the OnePlus Open, the brand’s latest release, will get updated to Android 14.

