 Skip to main content

OnePlus 10 Pro starts getting its stable Android 14 update

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Nov 30 2023 - 8:57 am PT
0 Comments
oneplus 10 pro

OnePlus is starting to bring Android 14 to a second device, with OnePlus 10 Pro now getting the update.

Confirmed by users on OnePlus’ forums, OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14 is now rolling out to the OnePlus 10 Pro in India. But, not only is this a regionally limited update, but it also seems to, so far, only be heading to users who were in the Open Beta.

For eligible users, the update weighs in just shy of 800 MB.

So far, OnePlus hasn’t offered any timeline for when all OnePlus 10 Pro users will get Android 14, but it’s seemingly not that far off. The OnePlus 10T would also be likely to follow, but there’s no timeline for that either.

Interestingly, there’s no word yet on when the OnePlus Open, the brand’s latest release, will get updated to Android 14.

More on OnePlus:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Android 14

Android 14
OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.