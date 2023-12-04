OnePlus 12 will have 50W wireless charging, 5,400 mAh battery

The OnePlus 12 launches tomorrow, at least in China, and ahead of that debut we’re getting more details on the device.

As has become the usual pattern for OnePlus, the OnePlus 12 is launching in China first before heading to the rest of the world, and that also means that OnePlus is trickling out key specs from the OnePlus 12 before actually formally announcing the device.

In a series of posts on Weibo, OnePlus has offered several new insights into what the OnePlus 12 will offer, besides the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 that we already know is coming.

That starts with 24GB of RAM, which seems to be the ceiling for the new device. Surely, base models will ship with less – the OnePlus 11 offered either 8GB or 16GB of RAM – but it’s an upgrade for top-end models.

OnePlus also mentions that the OnePlus 12 will include 100W wired charging and a bigger battery, now clocking in at 5,400 mAh. The OnePlus 11, by comparison, had a 5,000 mAh battery, and the brand continues to tout its improvements to signal.

Also reiterated is the return of wireless charging on the OnePlus 12, with the added detail that the brand will revive the 50W wireless charging it first started using on the OnePlus 8 Pro in 2020, same charger and everything. OnePlus shared this teaser on Twitter/X as well, though we’ll skip embedding it since the tweet is pretty obnoxiously formatted with 50 separate lines of “Watt.”

On a US teaser page, OnePlus only mentions the 50W wireless charging and “4th-Gen Hasselblad Camera for Mobile” with its 3x periscope telephoto camera.

OnePlus will officially launch the OnePlus 12 in China tomorrow, December 5, and we’ll get a full breakdown of the specs at that point.

