OnePlus 12 display details leak with real-world photos

The OnePlus 12 is set to debut in China and follow with a global launch sometime in January. Pre-launch leaks now showcase the OnePlus 12’s front display as well as some key specs well before that time comes.

There are a few details surrounding the OnePlus 12 that have already been uncovered. For instance, we know the Alert Slider has moved to the other side of the phone, which might throw generational users and their muscle memory off.

In a rather substantial leak shared by reputable leaker, DigitalChatStation, on Weibo (via GSMArena) the BOE X1 display on the OnePlus 12 is shown in hands-on examples. We’ve seen previous leads surrounding the “2K Oriental Screen” but haven’t had more concrete details until now.

The screen will come in at 6.82-inches and will be powered by an 8T LTPO OLED display at 1,440 x 3,168. The display looks to be variable at 1-120Hz and should come in at a high 4,500 nit peak brightness when automatically adjusting in bright daylight. In manual mode using the slider, the display tops out at 1,722 nits.

For comparison, the Pixel 8 Pro, with its Super Actua display, only reaches 2,400 nits.

According to the social post, the display hits a high with a Just Noticeable Color Difference value of only 0.35. DisplayMate has also awarded it an A+ rating for its brightness and color accuracy.

The OnePlus 12 is set to launch globally in late January with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and some neat features we don’t often see in the US, like an IR blaster and periscope camera.