Google adding dedicated ‘Weather’ shortcut to app grid on Pixel

The redesigned Weather experience that’s currently exclusive to Google devices is quite nice, but should really be its own app. Google is slowly getting there by adding a dedicated “Weather” shortcut that appears like any other app on Pixel.

On one of our devices, “Weather” has appeared in the full app grid with a circular icon that depicts the sun and a cloud. If you look closely, you’ll notice how the circular logo is placed in another circle, thus shrinking the actual icon.

This sun/cloud is also what you get when tapping “Add to homescreen.” However, that is always badged with the Google app logo on your homescreen.

Clicking simply opens the new Weather experience, while long-pressing gives you the App info menu and Widgets for Google Search.

Do not confuse this with the background “Weather” service powering the recent updates to the Clock app. That has a yellow sun on a blue background and something you don’t interact with directly.

We’ve so far encountered “Weather” on just one Pixel device running Android 14 (not QPR1). As we’ve previously advocated for, Weather should no longer be part of Google Search. Today’s approach could allow for more frequent updates and features, like additional widgets, down the road.

End users seeing “Weather” in their app launcher is a move in the right direction. Again, the Weather redesign is quite nice and hopefully will get a broader launch, but the way you access it should just be like every other app with a simple icon.

