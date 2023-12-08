 Skip to main content

Pixel Recorder’s Gemini Nano-powered ‘Summarize’ requires 1GB download

Avatar for Abner Li  | Dec 8 2023 - 12:19 pm PT
0 Comments

In addition to Gboard Smart Reply, Gemini Nano on the Pixel 8 Pro powers a “Summarize’ feature in Recorder. 

Summarize requires an update to Recorder 4.2.20231031.x, which contains several strings detailing how it will work. Google explains that “Pixel Recorder uses a large language model to summarize your transcript content,” and that you must “Download model to continue.” If you’re not on Wi-Fi, there’s a “This update requires 1GB of mobile data” message. 

For reference, Gemini Nano comes in two versions: “1.8B (Nano-1) and 3.25B (Nano-2) parameters, targeting low and high memory devices respectively.” Android AICore is presumably involved in, if not entirely responsible for, the download process.

I have not seen that prompt myself but others are starting to see it, while I have not been able to get Summarize running. People do see the “Summarize” button at the top of some longer transcriptions, but it always returns a “Transcript is too long” message: “Summarization works best with medium-length transcripts.”

However, given that it consistently doesn’t work, that message might be a bug related to how the model hasn’t rolled out/been downloaded yet. It’s not clear how you manually trigger that download.

There should also be a “Transcript is too short” prompt, which I’ve yet to encounter. In fact, I do not see the Summarize button in sessions that are shorter in length. 

More on Pixel Recorder:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Recorder

Google Recorder
Gemini

Gemini

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com