Pixel Recorder web app updated with editing capabilities

After getting a Material You refresh in April, Google has updated Pixel Recorder on the web with audio editing capabilities.

Recorder.google.com already lets you listen, read transcripts, share (via link), download the audio file, delete, and search recordings.

Now, you can also “Edit recordings” with the same scissor icon appearing in the top-right corner. This launches a similar interface to the one found on phones and, soon, tablets. This includes highlighting the transcript or the audio waveform to “Crop” or “Remove.”

Additionally, both single- and dual-column views are supported. You can “Undo” in the corner, while “Save copy” is the default behavior.

With this change, the only thing you can’t do with Recorder is create shareable video clips. (Being able to record audio from the browser would be cool, but the web app would not have any access to the on-device elements that make Recorder what it is. If Google were to ever make another Pixelbook, Chromebook support for Recorder would be quite nice.)

Editing features for the Pixel Recorder web app rolled out in recent weeks.

