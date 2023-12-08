Galaxy Z Fold 6 rumored to adopt new display aspect ratio, thinner bezels on Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung is allegedly bringing some big improvements to its next batch of foldables, with a new rumor suggesting a new aspect ratio for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 outer display, as well as thinner bezels on the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

A post on Naver, a blogging site in Korea, cites a “company source” at Samsung. While it should definitely be taken with a grain of salt, everything here largely lines up with past rumors and expectations for Samsung’s next release.

Speaking on the Galaxy Z Fold 6, it’s mentioned that Samsung will change up the aspect ratio of the device, with a prototype sample of the new design having now progressed to what will be the Fold 6. Both the inner and outer displays would change in size and aspect ratio, and the device will apparently be lighter as well. However, it’s mentioned (translated) that the “dip,” or crease, may increase.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 would also see some changes. The “internal bezel is reduced” which, really, addresses a long-standing complaint with Samsung’s flip phone. Compared to traditional form factors, or even the Fold 6, the Flip’s bezels have been a bit large. The outer display, apparently, will also be changed, with a past report claiming it will be quite a bit bigger.

Samsung is still months away from the debut of its next-gen foldables, though. Next in line is the Galaxy S24 series, set to debut in January, while new foldables would be expected around July or August.

