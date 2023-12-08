 Skip to main content

Threads launches in Europe on December 14, teaser reveals [Gallery]

Ben Schoon  | Dec 8 2023
After a long wait, Meta is finally set to launch Threads in Europe this month, with the company now showing a teaser of the launch to users in the region.

In the Instagram app, an Easter egg appears to show users a teaser for the launch of Threads in Europe. The teaser, which is nearly identical to the original launch teaser for Threads, appears when users search for the word “ticket” in the Instagram app as pictured below.

The teaser shows a ticket design that includes a stamp that directly says “European Union” and “Threads 2023” while showing a launch date of December 14 at 12pm (at least in our test, which was based in France).

Meta’s Threads is the company’s take on the ideas that made Twitter (now known as X) so popular. The platform first launched in July and quickly picked up millions of users. However, the platform hasn’t yet launched in the European Union, leaving out many millions of users.

In the time since its launch, Threads has greatly expanded its feature set, with its latest addition being “Tags,” a simplified version of hashtags.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.

More on Threads:

Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

