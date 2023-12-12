The Aqara Presence Sensor FP2 is the future of smart home motion detection

Motion detectors currently on the market for smart homes are often a bit clunky. They detect movement but can’t distinguish specific areas and trigger devices related to them. The Aqara FP2 changes that, with constant movement detection precise enough to trigger devices when you sit or stand in a specific spot.

At its core, the Aqara FP2 sensor uses mmWave radar sensing to detect movement. With mmWave, both large and small movements are detectable, meaning the FP2 can sense when someone is sitting on a chair or couch and making small, general movements, something traditional motion detectors can’t accomplish.

The FP2 is also able to distinguish different sectors in the room it’s placed in. For instance, if you have a couch, chair, and desk all placed in various areas throughout a room, the FP2 will be able to recognize if someone is sitting at any of those locations.

Why is that important? It lays the foundation for a huge jump in home automation. Essentially, an Aqara Presence Sensor FP2 can be used at your discretion to detect movement in specific areas to trigger certain devices.

For example, if you were to enter a room, you could have the FP2 set to turn on all of the lights. That’s what a generic motion sensor would be capable of, and so is the FP2. Bringing it a step further, you could program the presence sensor to trigger only certain ambiance lights when someone enters. If they sit down on the couch, the TV LED strip, certain lamps, and other mood lighting could then be triggered. If they get up and move to a desk, it could be programmed to trigger a desk lamp, LEDs, and so on.

Another big benefit is fall detection. Because the FP2 can sense such precise movements and distinguish between humans and small animals or plants with AI Person Detection, it knows when you take a hard fall. That information can be used to set an alarm or push a notification to friends and family for help. The sensor can also be used with its People Counting feature to track how many people enter a room.

Because the sensor is so sensitive, it can also detect when household members are asleep and adjust lighting accordingly. It will also sense certain data points, such as sleep duration, sleep stages, and heart rate, much like a smartwatch or fitness tracker would.

The only drawback would be how big the room is. The FP2 has a detection limit of about 8 meters out and 6 meters across when mounted to a wall. When mounted on the ceiling, the detection diameter gets up to 5.6 meters across.

Fortunately, Aqara is running a deal right now that offers the Presence Sensor FP2 for only $62 – 25% off its original price. For a smaller home, that means only one sensor per room, and if you’re already invested in a smart home, Google Home and HomeKit compatibility means it can work with existing devices.

Aqara is also offering deals on its Door and Window Sensor, as well as its Temperature and Humidity Sensors. Both can trigger certain devices in the home and provide accurate readings so you know exactly what’s happening in the home. The Door and Window Sensor comes in at $13.49, while the Temperature and Humidity Sensor sits at $15.43 during Aqara’s high holiday sale.

Aqara’s Presence Sensor FP2 is a huge step in smart home motion detection, and it means an even more efficient way to bring the home together without exactly breaking the bank.