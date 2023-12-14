Want nothing for Christmas? Save $150 on Nothing Phone (2), alongside Galaxy Tab S9 FE from $400, more

Santa heard that you wanted nothing for Christmas and wanted to make sure you got your wish. Right now, you can go save $150 on the Nothing Phone (2) at its best price yet on the 512GB model at $649. There’s also the 256GB capacity at $599, which comes joined by Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 FE/+ from $400 as well as $200 or more in savings on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 FE/+ Android tablets now start from $400

Samsung’s winter Discover sale is marching on with some discounts rolling out today on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE. Right now, the 128GB model lands at $399.99 shipped. It’s $50 off the usual $450 going rate and comes within $1 of the all-time low. This is the second-best price cut yet and one of the first chances to save. Samsung just launched its new Galaxy Tab S9 FE as a more affordable alternative to its flagship tablets. The whole experience comes powered by an Exynos 1380 chip and supplemented by 6GB of RAM and 128GB or more of onboard SSD storage. An S Pen is included in the box to take advantage of its 10.9-inch screen for more digital artistry and far more. Our hands-on report from over at 9to5Google breaks down what to expect from the experience, too.

Alongside the base model on sale above, there’s also a chance to save on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+. Amazon offers the higher-end tablet for $549.99, down from its usual $600 price tag. This is $50 off and comes within $1 of our previous mention. Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ offers everything you’ll find on the standard S9 FE above, just with a larger 12.4-inch display. There’s also added RAM to help you saturate the screen with all of the extra multitasking power. Samsung also includes an extra 8MP ultrawide camera on the FE+ model above that is lacking on the base configuration.

Go save $150 on the Nothing Phone (2)

Amazon is now offering the Nothing Phone (2) 512GB for $649 shipped. This unlocked smartphone is down from the usual $799 going rate in order to save you $150 for the first time. It’s a new all-time low at an extra $10 below our previous Black Friday mention and one of the first chances to save too. The standard 256GB model is down to $599 from its usual $699 going rate, landing at the second-best price in the process. We noted that it was “just a really good phone, nothing more, nothing less” in our hands-on review over at 9to5Google. Head below for a closer look.

The new Nothing Phone (2) arrives as a refreshed, second-generation handset that still delivers on the unique design that made waves with the first model. It fully embraces the transparent design on the back, with a rear panel that shows off some internal LED lights and some pseudo inner workings of the device. Around the front is a 6.7-inch OLED display that’s backed by a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nits of brightness. All of that is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which is more than capable of delivering a solid midrange smartphone experience – especially at today’s price.

Save $200 or more on Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for $999.99 shipped. This is the second-best price to date as it drops from the usual $1,200 going rate. It’s $200 off, landing as the lowest we’ve seen outside of Black Friday, where it went for $100 less. You can also save on the 512GB model, which is seeing an even steeper $240 price cut to $1,139.99. Delivering Samsung’s most capable nonfolding smartphone, we explore all the ways that the Galaxy S23 Ultra is worth your cash – especially with today’s savings – in our hands-on review.

Samsung’s latest S23 Ultra flagship arrives with a similar design as previous year’s versions, just with some notable under-the-hood improvements. Centered around the refreshed Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, there’s also a 6.8-inch QHD+ 120Hz panel and support for the oh-so-popular S Pen stylus, which can be stored away in the handset. One adjustment with the screen that’ll be largely appreciated is the noticeably flatter screen curve compared to the preceding S22 Ultra. There’s also 512GB of storage, a 200MP quad camera array, and 5G connectivity.

