 Skip to main content

Google Podcasts migration tool live, YouTube Music adding mark as played soon

Avatar for Abner Li  | Dec 18 2023 - 2:53 pm PT
1 Comment

Google Podcasts will stop working in the US this April, and the migration tool to YouTube Music or other podcasting apps is now live.

For those in the US, Google Podcasts on Android, iOS, and the web has a migration banner explaining the situation. It provides a more precise date (April 2, 2024) with the ability to “Learn more” or start the “Export subscriptions” process.

If you select “Export to YouTube Music,” be sure that YTM is installed (and updated). This will open the app and have you confirm the email address of the account. You have to agree to “Adding RSS feeds,” and this process might take a few minutes. Google will note how many shows were transferred, and you can see them at Library > Podcasts.

Your other option is “Export for another app” to download an OPML file. This opens the system file picker to complete the process.

Google Podcasts users in the US have until July 2024 to migrate, while the international/regional timeline has yet to be shared.

Google Podcasts migration
Google Podcasts migration

The YouTube Music team said it would add the “ability to mark a podcast as listened to so listeners can easily identify podcasts with which they’ve previously interacted.” This will be available “in the coming months,” which is a bit silly as the feature is a staple of podcasting clients. It will hopefully arrive much sooner than April.

Meanwhile, another feature that YouTube Music should add but has yet to announce is new episode alerts. YTM does offer “Podcast recommendation notifications” that “cover new episodes for shows you’ve subscribed to, but this doesn’t mean that you’ll see a notification for every new episode.” This underwhelming toggle can be found in Settings > Notifications.

If you’ve listened to a podcast in the last 30 days, you can now get push notifications for personalized episode recommendations based on your Podcasts listening habits. 

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

YouTube Music

YouTube Music
Google Podcasts

Google Podcasts

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com