Samsung remembers last-gen foldables, brings Android 14 to Galaxy Z Flip 4, Flip 3, Fold 4, and Fold 3

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Dec 18 2023 - 7:27 am PT
1 Comment
Nearing two months into its Android 14 rollout, Samsung has finally remembered its last-generation foldable smartphones, with One UI 6 now heading to 2022’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4, as well as 2021’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3.

The rollout of Android 14 for Samsung smartphones started on October 31 with the Galaxy S23 series, and has since expanded to well over a dozen smartphones and tablets of varying release dates and price points. But, oddly, Samsung was pretty much ignoring its last-gen foldables, with the last few releases all lagging well behind for the new update.

That’s now changing, though.

Over the weekend, Samsung opened up its Android 14 update to Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 in the United States. The update first appeared, as reported by SamMobile, across carrier variants from Verizon, T-Mobile, and MetroPCS. Users on Reddit add that the update is appearing in India and the UK as well.

Meanwhile, Samsung has also very much opened the floodgates for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3, both of which are being updated to Android 14 pretty widely. It first appeared on carrier-locked variants in the US, but has since expanded to unlocked models as well.

These are the last Samsung foldables set to get One UI 6, though. The original Galaxy Z Flip (and 5G), as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 2, sadly will not be updated.

