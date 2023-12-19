Google Chat redesign rolling out on Android [Gallery]

With the new icon widely rolled out, Google Chat’s homescreen redesign is now slowly making its way to Android.

In the standalone Google Chat app, the bottom bar and “New” FAB (floating action button) — as seen above — has been replaced. Instead of there just being tabs for Chat and Spaces, you now have Home, Direct messages, Spaces, and Mentions in a pill-shaped container.

A circular indicator notes what tab you’re currently viewing. (A nice touch would have been having the circle glide/animate through as you switch between feeds.) There are no labels underneath each icon, but you can find that information at the top of your screen below the search bar. Thankfully, the Google Chat icons are pretty straightforward.

Meanwhile, there’s a rounded square FAB to the right of the pill that is ever so slightly smaller. These two elements are centered.

In Gmail, this floating pill appears above the existing bottom bar, which has been consolidated to three tabs. While this navigation approach is fine in the dedicated app, the integrated Gmail experience looks rather busy.

This redesign first rolled out to Google Chat and Gmail for iOS, as well as the web. On Android, it’s slowly appearing on an account-by-account basis with a server-side update. We’re seeing it on a personal Google Account today.

