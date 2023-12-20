The best wireless Android Auto adapters are on sale, but AAWireless isn’t on Amazon for now

Wireless Android Auto adapters have been one of the best new accessories of the past few years, but they launched with a pretty hefty price tag. For the holidays, though, the best wireless Android Auto adapters are still discounted, even though you can’t get one of them through Amazon.

The technology that makes wireless Android Auto adapters possible has become relatively common at this point, with even some really cheap knock-offs available. And while those work, they’re also often lacking on features or consistency. As such, there are two go-to options for the best wireless Android Auto adapter.

Motorola MA1 has been one of the most popular options, and for good reason. Being certified and backed by Google, the MA1 works wonderfully through its simplicity. The adapter plugs into your car’s USB-A port (it won’t work on the off chance you have USB-C) and pairs to almost any Android phone easily.

Usually, the Motorola MA1 runs $90, but it’s 30% off on Amazon right now. That’s down to $63 and is one of the best prices ever. If you need it quick, it’s also available in Best Buy stores. There’s no discount, but it’s $20 off for Best Buy Plus or Total members, and you can score 4% cashback through Rakuten even when doing store pickup.

Meanwhile, AAWireless, the original wireless Android Auto adapter, is also on sale. The adapter, which runs $70 normally, is 25% off through December 21, just $52.49.

AAWireless is our favorite adapter for its flexibility and utility. Thanks to a companion app, removable cable, and updatable software, AAWireless works with more vehicles and also has more features. That includes the ability to make more room for widgets in the new version of Android Auto.

Somewhat unfortunately, though, AAWireless is currently not on Amazon, which may affect shipping slightly. Why? AAWireless is currently dealing with a brief legal squabble, the company explained to 9to5Google, and the product should return to Amazon soon. You’ll get the same product via AAWireless’ own web shop. AAWireless tells us that shipping times are currently around 2-3 days.

