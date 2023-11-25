 Skip to main content

Google Maps for Android Auto gets updated colors too

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Nov 25 2023 - 8:40 am PT
5 Comments
android auto dashboard redesign

Google Maps is widely rolling out a revamped color palette and, now, that’s also showing up on Android Auto too.

The updated look for Google Maps replaces the usual warm colors with a new, colder color palette. Greens used to represent parks and forests are now a mint color, while roads are grey. It definitely has some usability improvements, but it’s a jarring change.

That change has widely rolled out across the web, Android, and iOS, and it also applies on Android Auto.

In line with the Android app changes, the app now shows its colder color palette throughout the map, as well as through big parts of the UI. As seen below, all text, the blue navigation line, and the direction card at the top of the UI have all changed colors.

How do you feel about the new Google Maps colors? Personally, I can’t stand the new look…

More on Android Auto:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Android Auto

Android Auto

Android Auto is an extension of the Android plat…
Google Maps

Google Maps

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.