Google Maps for Android Auto gets updated colors too

Google Maps is widely rolling out a revamped color palette and, now, that’s also showing up on Android Auto too.

The updated look for Google Maps replaces the usual warm colors with a new, colder color palette. Greens used to represent parks and forests are now a mint color, while roads are grey. It definitely has some usability improvements, but it’s a jarring change.

That change has widely rolled out across the web, Android, and iOS, and it also applies on Android Auto.

In line with the Android app changes, the app now shows its colder color palette throughout the map, as well as through big parts of the UI. As seen below, all text, the blue navigation line, and the direction card at the top of the UI have all changed colors.

How do you feel about the new Google Maps colors? Personally, I can’t stand the new look…

More on Android Auto: