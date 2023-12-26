 Skip to main content

Nothing Phone (2a) specs leak with 50MP camera, 1080p display

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Dec 26 2023 - 8:12 am PT
Ahead of its likely launch at MWC in February, more leaks detail the specs of Nothing Phone (2a), including its camera and display.

SmartPrix reports that Nothing Phone (2a) will have a fairly modest spec sheet, which is in line with the expectation that this is a budget-focused device. Apparently, the device will have a dual-camera setup, much like the regular Phone (2), with two 50MP sensors.

The first of the two sensors, a Samsung S5KGN9, would be the primary shooter and is also used in the Moto G84 released earlier this year. An ultrawide camera, meanwhile, would use the Samsung S5KJN1 50MP sensor that appears to be the same one used in Phone (2). It shares the same specifications with its 1/2.76-inch sensor size and 0.64-micron pixel size. Meanwhile, the 32MP Sony IMX615 would be used for the selfie camera, the same sensor used in Nothing Phone (2) and OnePlus 10 Pro.

As for the display, Nothing Phone (2a) will apparently have a 120Hz AMOLED panel at 1084×2412. The panel would be provided by Visionox and is rumored to measure 6.7 inches.

It’s been previously reported that the device would be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7200.

Beyond that, this new report also specifies that the Phone (2a) will be available in black and white color options and also shows off the official wallpapers, which can be viewed here.

