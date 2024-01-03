Roku doubles down on self-branded TV sets with new ‘Pro’ series coming this year

Roku has just announced, ahead of CES 2024, that it will launch a new series of self-branded “Roku Pro” TV sets over the coming months.

Roku started off just as an OS found on streaming boxes, but over time – 10 years this year, in fact – it’s become a dominant player in the TV OS wars, with Roku being used to power smart TVs from many major brands. Last year, Roku announced its own self-branded TV sets with “Roku Plus” and “Roku Select” sold in Best Buy stores. Now, the company is adding to that lineup.

Launching starting in Spring 2024, “Roku Pro” TVs will be available with better picture quality and audio.

The new lineup will consist of 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch options, all with 4K QLED displays and Mini-LED used for local dimming. They’ll also ship with a new Roku remote. These TVs, Roku says, will cost under $1,500 and make their way to the US starting in Spring 2024. Roku Select and Roku Plus are also expanding from their Best Buy exclusivity this year, the company says.

Further, across all Roku TV models, a new “Smart Picture” suite of features will launch to improve picture quality.

Roku explains:

Roku today also announced Roku Smart Picture, a new set of features coming to the Roku TV program in Spring 2024. Created by Roku’s Picture Quality Tuning Team for all Roku TV models, including the Roku Pro Series, Roku Smart Picture identifies what type of content is on a screen through methods including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data from content partners to automatically adjust the picture for an optimized viewing experience – ensuring that consumers are getting the best presentation of their favorite content every time.

More on TV:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram