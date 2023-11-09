 Skip to main content

YouTube TV app for Roku now has a clock in the live guide

Ben Schoon  | Nov 9 2023
YouTube TV is rolling out a new, minor update for Roku devices which adds a clock to the live guide.

Now revealed as Google’s fastest-growing product, YouTube TV has also had a very fast pace when it comes to new features. But, often, those features end up arriving on devices in fairly erratic ways.

Case in point, the live guide for YouTube TV added a small clock to the interface a while back on some platforms such as Google TV, with the clock being an easy way to see the time in the context of live programming. While one could argue this isn’t really “necessary,” it’s one of those convenient little additions that you’ll miss if it’s not there, and it’s also something that was commonplace among traditional TV services.

Fast forward to this week, and YouTube TV on Roku has started rolling out this clock. The addition was noticed by users on Reddit, who supplied the images below showing the clock in the top left corner.

This puts the clock on most platforms, but it is still notably missing from the Apple TV app.

Ben Schoon

