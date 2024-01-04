 Skip to main content

ChatGPT may soon support being a default assistant app on Android like Google Assistant

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jan 4 2024 - 4:10 pm PT
3 Comments
Chatgpt in italy

Google Assistant takes up the role of being your default assistant app across Android smartphones, but the platform has long supported using other apps for that functionality. Now, as LLMs take over, the ChatGPT app seems to be working on support for being an Android assistant app.

Third-party assistant apps on Android are nothing new. In the past, we’ve seen Microsoft offer this with Cortana, and Amazon still offers it with Alexa too. When an app is set at the default assistant app in Android, it is able to replace Google Assistant in the long-press gestures for the home or power button, as well as the swipe gesture when using Android’s gesture navigation. It doesn’t cut off access to Google Assistant, but you’d be required to use the shortcut available in the Play Store or access through other means.

Soon, it seems ChatGPT will be adopting that same functionality.

A new activity in the latest version of the ChatGPT app spotted by Android Authority, com.openai.voice.assistant.AssistantActivity, triggers the app to show an overlay that implies support for voice input. It’s very similar to Google Assistant, but the functionality currently isn’t enabled by default, and it’s not fully functional either.

Further bits of code in the app point to work on allowing ChatGPT to be a default assistant app, but it’s all unfinished. Some of those tidbits include an XML file titled “assistant_interaction_service” and a tag labeled “supportsAssist.” But, at this point, there’s still a lot of work missing to actually get this all up and running.

Notably, Microsoft actually removed support for Bing to be a default assist app when it launched its GPT-based LLM experience.

It’s unclear when this is all coming, or if it will be free. OpenAI enables additional features in ChatGPT with a Plus subscription, and further code in the app suggests support for a Quick Settings tile for ChatGPT which would apparently be locked to the Plus subscription. But it’s all a little too early to tell, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

More on AI:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on app…
ChatGPT

ChatGPT

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.