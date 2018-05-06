Just like with Microsoft’s Cortana, you can now set Amazon Alexa as the default on your Google Pixel 2 and many other Android handsets. If you aren’t a fan of Google Assistant, here’s how to change your default voice assistant to Alexa on the Google Pixel 2.

Note: While these instructions are for the Pixel 2, users with phones from Samsung, Sony, and other companies have confirmed that you can change the assistant to Alexa. The exact steps to do so will be slightly different than those below depending on the device.

How to set Amazon Alexa as the default voice assistant on the Google Pixel 2

Download Amazon Alexa Set Alexa as the default voice assistant Long press on the home button

1. Download Amazon Alexa

The first thing you will need to do is download the Amazon Alexa from the Google Play Store. After, open the app, sign in with your Amazon account, and complete any other steps required to set it up.

2. Set Alexa as the default voice assistant

Next, head into your phone’s Settings by swiping down the notification shade and tapping on the gear icon. From there, select Apps & notifications from the settings menu.

On the next screen, scroll to the bottom of the list and choose Advanced and then select Default apps. Lastly, tap on Assist & voice input and then choose Assist app at the top of the list. Here, you can pick whichever voice assistant app you want to use as the default on your Pixel 2.

Use the images below for help if you get lost along the way.

3. Long press on the home button

When you’re ready to give Alexa a go, just long-press on your Pixel 2’s home button. If it’s your first time using it, you will first need to grant it permission to use your microphone and such. After, anytime you launch Alexa, you’ll see a screen similar to the one below.

Unfortunately, Active Edge doesn’t seem to work when Alexa is set as the default assistant. You can still use the feature to silence phone calls, alarms, and timers.

If you have any questions, make sure to leave them in the comment section below or hit me up on Twitter.

