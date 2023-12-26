 Skip to main content

Microsoft Copilot AI gets a dedicated app on Android, no sign-in required

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Dec 26 2023 - 6:48 am PT
Microsoft has just released a new dedicated app for Copilot on Android devices, with the free app available for download today.

As a part of its AI focus, Microsoft recently announced that it would move its chat assistant and other AI tools under the name “Copilot,” away from their previous home in “Bing Chat.” As such, the company is also now releasing a dedicated app for the streamlined experience.

Microsoft Copilot for Android launched onto the Play Store within the past week and is not yet available on iOS. WindowsLatest, citing sources familiar with Microsoft’s plans, claims that an iOS version is “nearly ready” and will launch soon.

The new app, unlike Bing, focuses solely on delivering access to Microsoft’s AI chat assistant. There’s no clutter from Bing’s search experience or rewards, but you will still find ads in this new app from time to time.

Microsoft summarizes what Copilot can do in the app’s Play Store listing saying:

Copilot is a pioneering chat assistant from Microsoft powered by the latest OpenAI models, GPT-4 and DALL·E 3. These advanced AI technologies provide fast, complex, and precise responses, as well as the ability to create breathtaking visuals from simple text descriptions. Chat and create all in one place—for free!

On downloading the app, users are able to jump right into the experience with no Microsoft login required.

You’ll be asked for approximate location permission (which does not appear to be required), and from there you can immediately start using Copilot. Signing in, the app explains, enables “more questions” and “longer conversations.” There’s also a toggle in the app to enable GPT-4 which the chatbot explains will be “slower while being creative.”

