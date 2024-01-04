 Skip to main content

OnePlus 12R will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, as Ace 3 debuts in China

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jan 4 2024 - 11:02 am PT
The OnePlus 12R is confirmed to come to the US and other markets as a more affordable option, and now the reveal of the Chinese version of the device has revealed one cost-cutting measure will be the use of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

The OnePlus Ace 3 was just announced today in China. This is the device that will serve as the foundation for the OnePlus 12R sold in other markets across the globe. The device still has some strong specs, but is certainly a step down from the flagship OnePlus 12 that was announced in China last month.

Some of the key changes include:

  • 50MP main camera backed up by 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro
  • Bigger 5,500 mah battery, but no wireless charging
  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

That last change is the most notable, with OnePlus swapping out the newer and more powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 from the OnePlus 12 for last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in the OnePlus 12R. That’s still a plenty-powerful chip, though, so for the right price is should be fine.

There are still some aspects that the two devices share, though. For instance, the display on the OnePlus 12R will be very similar, with a BOE panel that measures 6.7 inches at 2772×1240 and with an adaptive 1-120Hz refresh rate. It even has the same peak brightness of 4,500 nits.

The OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R are set to be announced globally on January 23.

