‘OnePlus Buds 3’ reportedly gets Google Fast Pair, ANC, and 44-hour battery for €99

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jan 2 2024 - 7:43 am PT
After being teased officially for other markets, new information is coming out regarding the new “OnePlus Buds 3,” which might be more affordable than expected.

The OnePlus Buds Pro and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 offered some excellent sound quality and features, and all for a more affordable price compared to the competition. Apparently, though, an upcoming release in the series will further cut costs while still offering a solid feature set.

According to Max Jambor on Allround-PC, the “OnePlus Buds 3” will launch in Europe for a price of €99. That’s down considerably from the €179 cost of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 in Europe. But, notably, that might be in line with the naming scheme. “OnePlus Buds 3” removes the “Pro” moniker, despite the “3” designation implying these are a sequel to the previous Pro releases.

Whatever the case for branding and pricing, these “OnePlus Buds 3” would be packing some powerful features. A 10.4mm woofer and 6mm tweeter for audio output, as well as 48 db of active noise cancellation. Also mentioned is 44 hours of battery life (surely counting the case), 3D sound, and LHDC 5.0. Google Fast Pair would also be available, something that the original Buds Pro skipped before the Buds Pro 2 brought the feature back.

OnePlus is expected to launch these new headphones on January 4 in China and January 23 globally alongside the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R.

