Chrome for Android making it easier to Clear browsing data

Chrome is adding a high-level shortcut to “Clear browsing data” on Android. Google has been testing various iterations of this feature over the past year, but appears to be landing on this version.

A “Clear browsing data” shortcut now appears in Chrome’s main overflow menu. It’s the fourth item in the list and just below “History” for a grouping that makes thematic sense, though the three-dot menu is getting ever long.

Tapping opens a dedicated Clear browsing data UI that notes what exactly you’re removing. There’s the ability to select a time increment with “Last 15 minutes” being the default. Other increments include: Last hour, 24 hours, 7 days, Last 4 weeks, and All time.

“Clear data” completes the action or you can click “More options” for the existing page with granular toggles for Browsing history, Cookies and site data, Cached images and files, Saved passwords, Autofill form data, and Site settings.

We’re seeing this rolled in Chrome 121 for Android, which is currently in beta. It’s already live on the desktop and iOS browser.

