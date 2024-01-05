Dell’s 2024 XPS lineup is powered by Intel Core Ultra SoCs with AI

Dell announced the next generation of XPS laptops for 2024, built with high-end materials and powered by high-end Intel Core Ultra chips made for AI.

The new 2024 Dell XPS lineup comes in a few variations. To appeal to a variety of users, Dell is announcing an XPS 16, 14, and 13, all referring to screen size. The 2024 XPS lineup takes a “minimalistic approach” and brings simple design elements using machined aluminum and Gorilla Glass 3. The entire design is sleek and comes in two variations of grey – Graphite and Platinum.

Each of the XPS models will come with the option of a touch screen. At the bottom, the XPS 13 brings an FHD+ display. The XPS 16 caps out at 4K, so there’s plenty of room in the lineup to find a size and display that fits your needs.

Internally, each model of the 2024 Dell XPS series varies slightly in performance. The largest XPS 16 will carry up to an RTX 4070 GPU, while the XPS 14 can only handle up to RTX 4050. Both will house Intle’s new Core Ultra processors, with the XPS 16 carrying up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 chip, whereas the XPS 14 caps at Core Ultra 7. This goes for the XPS 13, as well, but it starts at the lowest level with a Core Ultra 5 SoC.

The biggest takeaways from Intel’s new Core Ultra lineup are efficiency and power. Not only are they built specifically to handle AI processes offline and with ease, but they also bring better, more efficient battery life. This is especially true when compared to Intel’s more recent PC chips. According to Intel, the Core Ultra lineup is 70% faster for generative AI as a whole.

The 2024 Dell XPS lineup will start at $1,299 the XPS 13. The XPS 14 and XPS 16, on the other hand, will begin at $1,699 and $1,899, respectively. The entire series will be “available soon.”