GE Cync launching Matter support this year and some neat cabinet lighting too

At CES 2024 GE Cync is announcing a suite of new Matter products coming this year alongside the new “Reveal” for easy cabinet lighting.

GE Cync has been putting out solid smart lighting products for the past few years, often offering affordable options for bulbs, strips, and more. This year, Cync’s lineup will be adding 20 new products with Matter support, the company has announced today.

Savant, GE Cync’s parent company, explains:

A total of 20 Cync Matter-compatible products will now be available in 2024. In addition to the Cync Direct Connect Full Color Smart Bulb and Cync Smart Indoor Plug, 18 more products will hit retailers this year. The expanded lineup includes the entire Direct Connect Full Color and Reveal line of bulbs and wafers, Outdoor Smart Plug and Smart Thermostat.

One of those new products, as mentioned in the quote above, will be the GE Cync Reveal lineup.

Reveal is a series of fixtures and lighting pucks for in-cabinet and undercabinet lighting. The products can illuminate the inside of cabinets as well as the counter underneath floating cabinets with customizable colors and color temperatures.

Cync Reveal will support up to 10 lighting fixtures in a single system and supports Matter apps as well as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Pricing starts at $59.99, but there’s no specific release date yet besides “later” in 2024.

