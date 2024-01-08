 Skip to main content

TCL is bringing its 115-inch TV to North America

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jan 8 2024 - 12:35 pm PT
2 Comments

TCL is launching a new lineup of TVs for 2024 at CES, with many powered by Google TV including a wild new 115-inch set.

At CES 2024, alongside new mobile products, TCL is showing off its new lineup of Google TV sets coming through this year. The headliner is TCL’s biggest TV ever sold in North America, the 115-inch 115QM89.

The huge set showcases the best of TCL’s new QD Mini LED technology, with 20,000 dimming zones and built-in 6.2.2 built-in speakers.

TCL previously released a similar set in China, powered by Android TV OS, but this is the first time this size will be sold in North America.

Beyond that, TCL will also be releasing a refresh to its entire Q Class with a brighter panel on Q6, a new Q6 Pro with that’s brighter and how better local dimming for deeper blacks, as well as a backlit remote control. Sizes range from 50-inches to 85-inches. Meanwhile, QM7 has over 1,500 dimming zones and up to 2,400 nits of peak brightness, IMAX certification, 120Hz refresh rate, and sizes ranging from 55-98 inches.

TCL QM8 uses TCL’s QD Mini LED Ultra with 5,000 local dimming zones and brightness up to 5,000 nits. QM8 also has an anti-glare screen and ranges from 65 to 98 inches.

On the more affordable end of the spectrum, TCL’s refreshed S Class will include a brightness boost up to 25% and sizes between 43 and 85 inches.

Pricing has not yet been confirmed, but Google TV will remain a part of the lineup, though TCL hasn’t confirmed exactly which models will run on what platform, as TCL also sells Roku sets.

More from CES 2024:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google TV

Google TV
TCL

TCL

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.