TCL is bringing its 115-inch TV to North America

TCL is launching a new lineup of TVs for 2024 at CES, with many powered by Google TV including a wild new 115-inch set.

At CES 2024, alongside new mobile products, TCL is showing off its new lineup of Google TV sets coming through this year. The headliner is TCL’s biggest TV ever sold in North America, the 115-inch 115QM89.

The huge set showcases the best of TCL’s new QD Mini LED technology, with 20,000 dimming zones and built-in 6.2.2 built-in speakers.

TCL previously released a similar set in China, powered by Android TV OS, but this is the first time this size will be sold in North America.

Beyond that, TCL will also be releasing a refresh to its entire Q Class with a brighter panel on Q6, a new Q6 Pro with that’s brighter and how better local dimming for deeper blacks, as well as a backlit remote control. Sizes range from 50-inches to 85-inches. Meanwhile, QM7 has over 1,500 dimming zones and up to 2,400 nits of peak brightness, IMAX certification, 120Hz refresh rate, and sizes ranging from 55-98 inches.

TCL QM8 uses TCL’s QD Mini LED Ultra with 5,000 local dimming zones and brightness up to 5,000 nits. QM8 also has an anti-glare screen and ranges from 65 to 98 inches.

On the more affordable end of the spectrum, TCL’s refreshed S Class will include a brightness boost up to 25% and sizes between 43 and 85 inches.

Pricing has not yet been confirmed, but Google TV will remain a part of the lineup, though TCL hasn’t confirmed exactly which models will run on what platform, as TCL also sells Roku sets.

