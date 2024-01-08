LG TVs are getting Chromecast built-in and Google Home support

Chromecast functionality is coming to LG smart TVs starting this year, both at home and in hotels and healthcare settings, alongside support for Google Home.

During its CES 2024 press conference this morning, LG announced its new lineup of TVs for 2024 and also slipped in the announcement that LG TVs in 2024 will now have Chromecast built-in.

LG TVs are among the most popular in the world, but the webOS platform hasn’t supported Chromecast to date. Rather, users have needed to rely on Miracast to mirror their displays or cast content, which certainly isn’t as seamless.

Apple’s AirPlay was added to LG TVs way back in 2019.

Now, starting with the 2024 model year, LG TVs will also support Chromecast. Google’s Erik Kay, VP of multi-device experiences, said on stage during LG’s press conference:

Today, we’re thrilled to announce LG TVs in 2024 will now have Chromecast built-in. This means that LG TV users will be able to start a video on their phone or their Chrome browser and with just a tap of the Cast icon be able to start watching on the best screen in their house. Later this year we’ll extend Chromecast to LG Hospitality and Healthcare so you can seamlessly continue watching your favorite streaming apps on the LG TV in your hotel room without having to sign into your account and remember to sign out when you’re all done.

Nothing was mentioned on stage regarding when, if at all, this functionality will come to older LG models.

Google also revealed that LG TVs will also soon be able to serve as hubs for Matter products, and that LG TVs will be able to control products from the Google Home app directly from the TV itself.

Kay explains:

LG TVs will act as hubs for Google Home where you can easily set up and control any Matter device. You’ll be able to see, control, and manage both LG and Google Home devices right from the TV or the ThinQ app. These features will roll out later this year.

The video below is time-stamped to the portion where LG and Google announce these new features.

