BLUETTI debuts new waterproof portable power generator and industry-first MultiCooler fridge bundle

BLUETTI is taking some of its latest power generator tech to CES 2024 this year. The brand has been producing a wide range of off-grid power gear for a long while, with a regular stream of advancements and high-tech upgrades. But this year it is introducing the next generation all-weather waterproof model with the AC240 power generator and its SwapSolar bundle that includes the new AC180T generator alongside the “world’s first LFP-powered 3-in-1 portable fridge.”

BLUETTI SwapSolar – Off-grid power and world’s first LFP-powered portable fridge

BLUETTI is debuting its industry-first SwapSolar power combo at CES 2024 this year, combining one of its brand new portable power stations with its all-new MultiCooler portable refrigerator. While both are more than capable tools on their own while out in the wild or during emergency situations at home, they also work hand-in-hand to provide the perfect duo no matter where the trail might lead you.

The AC180T portable generator builds on the feature set of the already available AC180 with a 1,433Wh capacity, 1,800W output, and 2,700W lifting power, but with a new modular, hot swappable battery system in place. Alongside a host of I/O to power just about anything, from a series of AC outlets, solar panel connectivity, a car charger jack, and more, it also includes a pair of 716.8Wh batteries that can be swapped out at anytime. Users can choose to run the power generator with both batteries or just one and use the other to power the new MultiCooler portable refrigerator wirelessly (the MultiCooler can operate via wired power sources as well).

BLUETTI’s new MultiCooler is the “world’s first LFP-powered 3-in-1 portable fridge” that also features an innovative built-in ice maker. BLUETTI’s “advanced ice-making technology” allows users to simply pour a bottle of water into a special chamber on the MultiCooler to produce fresh ice “within minutes.”

The portable fridge also features your typical fridge and freezer compartment with ample space – it’s large enough to carry 65 cans – as well as an adjustable temperature gauge ranging from -4°F to 68°F. While run times will vary depending on frequency of use and temperature settings, BLUETTI says users can expect around six full days of fresh food and ice cold drinks.

The new BLUETTI SwapSolar bundle, containing both the new AC180T portable generator and its MultiCooler portable refrigerator, is live on the show floor at CES 2024 if you want to check it out in person (Booth # 9645, North Hall | Las Vegas Convention Center). And be sure to secure your spot in its crowdfunding campaign ahead of the official launch in February 2024.

BLUETTI AC240 – Next-generation waterproof portable generator

Moving to the next debut reveal BLUETTI is showing off in Las Vegas this year, we have the new ultra-rugged water and dustproof AC240 power generator. Ready to take a beating no matter what mother nature might throw at you, this particularly rugged solution is inspired by the brand’s previous AC60 model – the “world’s first water-resistant portable generator” – and is “perfect for beach outings, desert adventures, fieldwork, yachting, boating, fishing, and more.”

The AC240 power generator delivers 2,400W of power with a single 1,536Wh LFP battery, offering up enough juice to run fridges, window air conditioners, microwaves, heaters, and coffee makers. However, with a B210 expansion battery in place you’ll add 2,150Wh of power to the setup, and with four B210 expansion batteries, it can reach a total capacity of 10kWh – “enough to power a grand beach bonfire party or a remote cabin for days.”

The new BLUETTI AC240 power generator will be on sale starting on April 2, 2024 with early bird pricing.

Beyond the new releases detailed above, BLUETTI will also have a series of other devices on display at CES 2024 this year, ranging from its AC300 3,072Wh capacity model to its AC500 unit with an expandable capacity. You’ll find some specs on some of the highlight models on the show floor this year below.

BLUETTI AC300 now $2,599

3,000W AC Pure Sine Wave Inverter (6,000W Surge)

3,072Wh Capacity (Expandable w/ up to 4 × B300 for 12,288Wh)

LiFePO4 Battery with 3,500+ Life Cycles to 80%

24/7 UPS Home Backup

7 Ways to Recharge (AC/Solar/Car/Generator/Lead-acid Battery/Dual AC/AC+Solar)

BLUETTI AC500 + B300S now $5,799

5,000W Rated Power (10,000W Surge)

Expandable Capacity From 3,072Wh to 18,432Wh

LiFePO4 Battery With 3,500+ Life Cycles to 80%

6 Ways to Recharge (AC/Solar/Car/Generator/Lead-acid Battery/Dual Charing (AC/AC+Solar)

BLUETTI EP900 + B500 Home Battery Backup from $7,208

Whopping ability – for up to 9,000W, 120V/240V devices

Expandable capacity – 9,920Wh~19,840Wh

Industry-leading warranty – 10-year coverage

IP65 Water-resistant – in/outdoor installation