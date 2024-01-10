 Skip to main content

Pixel Watch January 2024 update rolling out

The first Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 update of 2024 is rolling out today following the January phone patch last week.

The Pixel Watch is now on the “January 5, 2024” security patch level. Based on Wear OS 4, TWD9.240105.004.A1 is the build number for all four models.

The Pixel Watch January 2024 update changelog just notes the monthly security patch.

This is hopefully the return to a monthly release cadence — though it’s somewhat delayed — after the first-gen Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 Wi-Fi did not see an update in November.

Tapping the “Your watch is up to date” screen (Settings > System > System updates) multiple times initiates the download this afternoon. To speed up the process, open Connectivity preferences and disable Bluetooth to force Wi-Fi. The OTA images can be found here.

