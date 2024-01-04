 Skip to main content

Pixel Watch 2 is now available in Singapore

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jan 4 2024 - 6:52 am PT
Google’s Pixel Watch 2 is making its first regional expansion since launch, with the smartwatch now officially available in Singapore.

The Pixel Watch 2 made its debut in October with the same design as its predecessor, but several key improvements including a new Snapdragon chip, better health sensors, and much better battery life. The sequel was also sold in more countries, launching in just shy of 20 countries compared to the first Pixel Watch’s mere eight countries.

As of this week, Google has officially added another region, with Pixel Watch 2 now available in Singapore. The expansion brings Pixel Watch 2 to a total of 19 countries across the globe, and joins the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in the country.

Pixel Watch 2 in Singapore costs SGD 525.

Notably too, the Watch is available in all of its core color options in the country too, including blue/silver, black/black, hazel/gold, and silver/porcelain. But, importantly, Google is not selling spare bands through the Google Store in Singapore, so if you purchase a watch you’ll either need to stick with the included band, import, or rely on the limited third-party options.

The full list of countries in which PIxel Watch 2 is sold includes Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Japan, Taiwan, United Kingdom, and the United States (except Puerto Rico).

