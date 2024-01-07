Google Store discounts Pixel 8 Pro, 8, and 7a to holiday levels

The Google Store is kicking off 2024 with notable discounts on the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, as well as several other products in the hardware family.
The Pixel 8 is $150 off to $549 and the Pixel 8 Pro starts at $799 after a $200 discount that ends January 20, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. PT. This matches the Google Store’s holiday deals.
Meanwhile, the Pixel 7a was not discounted in December and is now $399 after $100 off. (There was a deeper $125 sale during Black Friday.)
- $100 off Pixel 7a: $649 — Amazon — Best Buy
- $150 off Pixel 8: $549 — Amazon — Best Buy
- $200 off Pixel 8 Pro: $799 — Amazon — Best Buy
On the wearable front, Pixel Buds Pro sees a $30 discount to $169.99, while various trackers and smartwatches are also on sale:
- $80 off Pixel Watch (first-gen): $199.99 — Amazon — Best Buy
- $50 off Pixel Watch 2: $299.99 — Amazon — Best Buy
- Pixel Watch Active Band: $39.99 — Amazon
- Pixel Watch Stretch Band: $49.99
- Pixel Watch Leather Band: $69.99 — Amazon
- Pixel Watch Two-Tone Leather Band: $69.99
- $30 off Fitbit Charge 6: $129.95 — Amazon — Best Buy
- $50 off Fitbit Sense 2: $199.95 — Amazon — Best Buy
- $50 off Fitbit Versa 4: $149.95 — Amazon — Best Buy
- $30 off Fitbit Inspire 3: $69.95 — Amazon — Best Buy
