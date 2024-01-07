 Skip to main content

Google Store discounts Pixel 8 Pro, 8, and 7a to holiday levels

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jan 7 2024 - 1:00 am PT
0 Comments

The Google Store is kicking off 2024 with notable discounts on the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, as well as several other products in the hardware family.

The Pixel 8 is $150 off to $549 and the Pixel 8 Pro starts at $799 after a $200 discount that ends January 20, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. PT. This matches the Google Store’s holiday deals.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 7a was not discounted in December and is now $399 after $100 off. (There was a deeper $125 sale during Black Friday.)

On the wearable front, Pixel Buds Pro sees a $30 discount to $169.99, while various trackers and smartwatches are also on sale:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Store

Google Store
Google Pixel 8

Google Pixel 8

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com