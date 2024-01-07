Google Store discounts Pixel 8 Pro, 8, and 7a to holiday levels

The Google Store is kicking off 2024 with notable discounts on the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, as well as several other products in the hardware family.

The Pixel 8 is $150 off to $549 and the Pixel 8 Pro starts at $799 after a $200 discount that ends January 20, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. PT. This matches the Google Store’s holiday deals.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 7a was not discounted in December and is now $399 after $100 off. (There was a deeper $125 sale during Black Friday.)

On the wearable front, Pixel Buds Pro sees a $30 discount to $169.99, while various trackers and smartwatches are also on sale: