 Skip to main content

Google Wallet for Wear OS now shows airline boarding passes

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jan 10 2024 - 10:30 am PT
4 Comments

After adding loyalty card support in December, Google Wallet for Wear OS has gained support for showing airline boarding passes.

On your Wear OS 3+ device, you’ll see a new notification — Boarding pass for your flight to [AIRPORT] — from the on-watch Google Wallet app. Tapping “View pass” simply shows the QR code for quick tapping at the gate. 

When Google rolled out loyalty card support in December, it was just for simple membership programs and other passes. COVID cards, health insurance cards, and private passes were excluded.

We saw this go live yesterday (on a Pixel Watch 2) and there’s another report of that today in the US. 

It’s a long overdue addition that helps make Google Wallet for Wear OS much richer by taking over more phone capabilities. 

On the transportation front, Google announced last October that Wallet would better support open-loop transit systems by showing how much you’ve spent in a day or week along with ride history. This is rolling out first in the UK.

Similarly, Google Wallet on phones and Wear OS now support: ORCA in Seattle and the Puget Sound Region), Clipper cards (BART) in San Francisco, and Washington, DC’s SmarTrip.

More on Google Wallet:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Wear OS

Wear OS

Wear OS is Google's wearable platform which is d…
Google Wallet

Google Wallet

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com