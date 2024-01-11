This Samsung video doesn’t show the Galaxy S24 Ultra using Qi2, because it likely won’t have it [Video]

Qi2 is going to bring MagSafe-style accessories to Android phones in the years to come, but we haven’t heard much about what Android phones will be adopting it. The Galaxy S24 series comes out soon, and it seems like it probably won’t have the feature, despite some speculating it will based on a recent Samsung video.

In a video showing off some of the features of the Galaxy Book 4 series, Samsung briefly shows one of its phones on a stand that looks like it would be a Qi2 charger. The phone itself isn’t supported by any feet or hooks, so it’s easy to assume it’s magnets. Some have speculated that this is the Galaxy S24 Ultra on a Qi2 stand but, sadly, that’s not the case.

Rather, the video is showing the Galaxy S23 Ultra, as Samsung itself confirms in a tiny disclaimer on the video.

Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy Book 4 Ultra sold separately. Sequence shortened. Screen image simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual UI may differ. Tripod sold separately. Windows feature availability and rollout timing varies by country and device. Requires Microsoft account to log in.

It’s unclear what stand – which Samsung calls a “tripod” – this is or how it’s connected, but it’s pretty clear nothing here is happening with Qi2.

You can see the full video below. At the point we’re discussing here, Samsung is showcasing the ability to use a Galaxy phone’s camera as a webcam in Windows, which was announced earlier this week.

We’ve seen a lot of leaks regarding Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series so far, and none of them have suggested that Qi2 will be an available feature. That doesn’t really rule it out, but as we discussed in our newsletter over the weekend, the fact that Qi2 was only finalized a couple of months ago means that it’s highly unlikely Samsung would have had it ready in time anyway.

Qi2, whenever it does show up in one of Samsung’s phones, will absolutely be a stellar addition. Not only will it open up a world of new accessories, but it will also help improve wireless charging alignment too. But it really doesn’t seem like it’s going to happen this year.

Samsung will launch the Galaxy S24 series on January 17, and reservations are open now with a $50 credit.

