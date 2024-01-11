Samsung will let you try out the Galaxy S24’s AI features in person starting next week

Samsung is set to announce the Galaxy S24 series at an Unpacked event on January 17, and starting that same day you’ll be able to try the phone and its new AI features in person.

In a blog post this week, Samsung announced that the Galaxy S24 series will be available on display in select cities across the world specifically to show off their various new AI features.

Samsung explains:

Immediately upon entering these vibrant, contemporary spaces, visitors will know they’ve stepped into the future. Yet, everything visitors will experience will be available to them very soon on Galaxy’s newest devices. As visitors move between interactive and immersive zones, they’ll see how Galaxy AI amplifies everyday activities in ways never seen before, from discovering new places to capturing and sharing content to communicating across language barriers.

While there’s still plenty we don’t know about Samsung’s Galaxy AI features, the company’s teasers have confirmed AI will be used for a new “Live Translate” feature in phone calls, as well as in the camera for zoom photography. Leaks have also mentioned other AI features, including Generative Edit for photos, which is similar to Google’s Magic Editor.

Samsung will be running these experiences in eight cities around the world, including New York City in the United States. Most of these open on January 17, but some are opening further into February.

The full list is as follows:

Bangkok: January 17 – February 14 at Central Ladprao, 1691 Phahonyothin Road, Chatuchak 10900, Thailand

Barcelona: February 15 – February 29 at Plaza Catalunya, L'Eixample, 08002 Barcelona, Spain

Berlin: January 17 – February 14 at Mall of Berlin, Leipziger Platz 12, D-10117 Berlin, Germany

Dubai: January 18 – February 14 at Dubai Mall, Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, United Arab Emirates

London: January 17 – February 14 at Westfield White City, 1081 Ariel Way, London W12 7GF, U.K.

New York: January 17 – February 16 at 50 W. 34 St., NY 10001, U.S.

Paris: January 17 – February 14 at Westfield La Defense, 15, Parvis de la Défense, Puteaux 92092, France

Seoul: January 18 – February 12 at Time Square, 15 Yeongjung-ro, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul / Shinsegae Central City, 176 Sinbanpo-ro, Seocho-gu, Seoul, Korea

Samsung currently has reservations open for the Galaxy S24 series which are free, have no obligation for you to actually buy the phone, but still give you a $50 credit if you decide to later order it. The launch event is on February 17, but there’s no word just yet on when these phones will actually ship to customers.

