YouTube TV competitor Fubo raises prices to $80/month, but adding unlimited DVR

As traditional cable TV bleeds subscribers and more and more folks sign up for online streaming options, Fubo TV has announced recently that it will raise its subscription price for all subscribers very soon.

Fubo TV is a service very similar to YouTube TV. For one price, you unlock a collection of live channels that can also be recorded to a cloud-based DVR. But, effective now and with existing subscribers’ next billing cycle, Fubo TV is getting a price increase.

All plans will see a $5 increase as of January 10, with existing subscribers seeing the new price as of February 1.

Prices for Fubo’s base “Pro” package now start at $79.99/month. “Elite” jumps to $89.99, “Preimier” to $99.99, and “Ultimate” to $104.99, though that last tier isn’t actually available to new subscribers any longer. Fubo is also increasing the cost of regional live sports by $1/month, and the same increase will affect the Starz add-on.

Fubo explains:

An email announcing this change was sent to the email address listed on the accounts of all impacted Fubo subscribers. Check your spam or junk mail folders if you didn’t see this email. In 2023, we added more than 70 sports, news, and entertainment channels to our base package – including 10 new radio channels – with more on the way. Additionally, in the coming months, we’ll update your Cloud DVR to include unlimited hours, meaning you’ll no longer need to worry about managing your recordings.

A big thing to note here is that Fubo is doing away with DVR recording limits, with recordings now being unlimited for all plans. That’s a big advantage of YouTube TV, but Google still offers that DVR perk for less, with YouTube TV still starting at $72.99/month.

There is no date for when unlimited DVR will be available to Fubo customers.

