Fast Pair rolling out to Chromecast with Google TV next month

At CES 2024, Google has a number of Chromecast and television announcements, including how Fast Pair is rolling out to the Chromecast with Google TV very soon.

First shown at CES 2022, Fast Pair support is rolling out to the Chromecast with Google TV “in the next month.” This seamless Bluetooth pairing with an onscreen “Connect now” prompt for headphones is coming to “more Google TV devices later this year.” This follows Fast Pair coming to Chromebooks last year.

You can now Cast TikTok videos from your phone to Chromecast built-in devices with auto-play enabled by default. In the future, you’ll be able to do the same for live content.

On the hardware front, the 2024 LG TV series, which is powered by webOS, will have Chromecast built-in. Also of note is how that support is coming to LG Hospitality and Healthcare televisions that you find in hotels.

Other partner launches include the Google TV-powered 2024 Hisense ULED and ULED X Series, as well as the TCL Q Class and TCL QM7 line. Google says there are now “over 220 million monthly active devices Google TV and other Android TV OS devices.”

Meanwhile, Google is making it so that “select” Google TV and Android TV OS devices, as well as LG TVs, can be used as Matter hubs for Google Home. This is happening “soon.”

So if you have a Nest Hub, Nest Mini or compatible TV, it’s easy to add Matter devices to your home network and locally control them with the Google Home app.