Samsung says Galaxy S24 AI will start a ‘new era of mobile’ akin to Note, foldables [Video]

Cell phones have gone through several distinct eras over the years, and Samsung has played a big role in shaping what we all carry today. Now, ahead of its Unpacked event, Samsung is teasing that AI on the Galaxy S24 will usher in a “new era of mobile” and compares it to the arrival of groundbreaking devices such as Galaxy Note and foldables.

Just yesterday, Samsung officially confirmed that it will host an Unpacked event on January 17 to unveil the new Galaxy S24 series, and the company has made it abundantly clear that, like everyone else, it’s focusing pretty heavily on AI.

In the new teaser, Samsung follows two people on a bus talking about how phones have changed, and flashes back to a few key stepping stones for Samsung’s history in cell phones. These include:

These “eras” for Samsung phones are shown effectively to hype up what’s next. Samsung tells viewers to “get ready for a new era of mobile” and then concludes with the tagline “Galaxy AI is coming.”

The Galaxy S24 series is expected to offer powerful AI features as leaks have shown and Samsung itself has confirmed. Some of the new features include “Generative Edit” for using generative AI to make edits to pictures, “Live Translate,” which can translate a phone call as it’s happening, and much more. Samsung is also expected to employ Google for some additional AI features including AI wallpapers and Assistant with Bard.

Samsung will officially launch the Galaxy S24 series on January 17, and the company has already opened up reservations, which are obligation-free and offer up a $50 credit when you pre-order a device.

