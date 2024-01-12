Hands-on: Xgimi’s clever ceiling-mounted projector is even better than I expected [Gallery]

At CES 2024 Xgimi showed off its new IMAX Enhanced Horizon Max projector, but the one that really caught my eye was the incredibly clever ceiling-mounted “Aladdin.”

Xgimi’s projectors have, for years, offered some very good experiences built on Android TV OS, and especially in recent years, the tech has gotten impressively good. Case in point with that has been the Xgimi Horizon Ultra we reviewed last year, which is a convenient way to add an Android TV projector to many rooms in your home.

With “Aladdin,” Xgimi is trying out something new, at least for this part of the world.

Overseas, Xgimi has been selling this concept of a projector built into a ceiling lamp – hence the codename “Aladdin” – and it’s now coming to the US. The idea here is not to just mount the projector to the ceiling, but to do so in a way that’s not really invasive or requiring a lot of work to install. “Aladdin” hooks up to a normal light fixture and pulls its power from that. So, while it might not be super easy to install on your own, it should be possible for some. In theory, that could even work in an apartment or rental, assuming your landlord is on board.

Once up on the ceiling, “Aladdin” serves two functions. Firstly, it’s a light, and a surprisingly bright one at that.

‘Aladdin’ at its dimmest setting

In our hands-on demo at CES 2024, I was shocked at just how well the device could illuminate a room. It has a few settings, including different color temperatures (of white) and different brightness levels. That’s all controlled with the same remote as the Android TV OS (currently it’s not confirmed whether or not this is Android TV or Google TV), but it can’t be controlled by the Google Home app or the software on the projector itself. That’s a shame, but it does keep things simple at least, though I’d still like to get the option in future generations.

The second purpose is, obviously, to be a projector. Xgimi says “Aladdin” can project up to 100-inches on your wall, and while it’s only at 1080p, picture looked pretty good in our demo. Personally, I also don’t think that the size or resolution would have much of an impact in the scenarios you’d be using this product. It’s far from ideal in a living room, but it’d be great in a spare room or bedroom.

A miniature mockup of how ‘Aladdin’ works

I was also very shocked by the sound quality in play here. The speakers are very loud, and they were pretty clear in our demo too. I wouldn’t replace a soundbar with this, but given the inherent limitations of a device like this, I’m pleased the sound is very good.

The remote is simple, but good, with a dedicated button for adjusting the light.

I think the most clever part of the whole equation, though, is how you connect other devices to it. Obviously, “Aladdin” works with Android TV OS apps natively so you don’t need to hook anything up to watch movies or TV, but if you want to plug in a game console, that could get tough. To solve this, Xgimi includes a little puck with “Aladdin” that has an HDMI port and USB-C for power, and when you plug a device in, it can wireless transmit its signal to the projector.

There’s still a lot we don’t know about “Aladdin,” including its cost, but I’m really excited to spend more time with it down the line.

