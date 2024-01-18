Galaxy S24 ‘Super HDR’ photos coming to Instagram, Snapchat, better in-app camera

With the launch of the Galaxy S24 series, Samsung announced a slew of new features that will eventually come to the rest of the company’s latest phones. One of those features was the Galaxy S24’s Super HDR, and with it, the ability for social apps to pull in Samsung-applied AI camera features.

In case you missed it, the majority of the Galaxy S24 launch was about AI. Specifically, AI features the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-equipped phone that would be able to pull off in day-to-day life without skipping a beat.

One of the new features introduced was Super HDR, which turns out to be rather helpful. Whenever you’re taking a picture with the Galaxy S24’s camera, the viewfinder will now show an HDR preview of the image in real time. The new preview method will let you fine-tune your shot a little further while being able to see what HDR will do to the photo as it’s being taken. Every phone handles HDR differently, and while we’ve only just begun using the Galaxy S24 Ultra, we can’t necessarily speak to the quality of HDR specifically just yet.

Beyond that, Samsung is also bringing certain features like AI-powered HDR to third-party social media apps. Most social apps like Instagram and Snapchat are equipped with their own camera function, which accesses the phone’s camera and is able to take photos but can’t process the image in much the same way.

Now, Samsung is allowing social apps to pull in some of those AI features like Super HDR to ensure that photos take on the same look as the proprietary camera app. This also extends to images already taken and allows social apps to pull in applied features with the already captured image.

Premium Galaxy S series camera features now integrate directly with mobile apps in

HDR to level up social sharing. When it’s time to find an image in Gallery or Instagram feed and reels, photos and videos are also shown in Super HDR for a more lifelike range of brightness, color and contrast by analyzing highlighted section of the images.

It looks as though this will also come to Galaxy S model cameras beyond the S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra. The way Samsung words press release reads in a way that suggests phones like the S23 series may see this same ability in the future. Before that, though, the Galaxy S24 series will be the first to bring this function.

